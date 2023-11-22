FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday night, WANE 15 will head to downtown Fort Wayne to showcase the city’s annual Night of Lights event that kicks off the holiday season in Fort Wayne each year.

From the iconic Santa display to fireworks at Parkview Field, downtown Fort Wayne landmarks will be lit up to celebrate the holiday season.

WANE 15 will also be livestreaming Night of Lights events on WANE.com.

Here is the full 2023 Night of Lights schedule:

5:45 p.m. – History Center Turret Lighting (Barr Street)*

5:50 p.m. – Lighting of Kris Kringle Village & Arts United Plaza (Main Street)

6:00 p.m. – Aunt Millie’s Northern Lights (Pearl Street)*

6:05 p.m. – Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Community Center Santa’s Workshop Display (Main St)*

6:20 p.m. – Santa and His Reindeer at PNC Bank (Main and Calhoun Streets)*

6:40 p.m. – Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination (Harrison and Berry Streets)

7:00 p.m. – Flagstar Bank Lighting of the Christmas Tree Display and Indiana Michigan Power Merry Christmas Wreath (I&M Power Center Plaza at Calhoun and Wayne Streets)*

7:15 p.m. – Botanical Conservatory & Embassy Theatre Displays (Jefferson Boulevard)

7:30 p.m. – Ringing of the Bells (Downtown Churches & ACPL)

8:00 p.m. – Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks (Jefferson Boulevard)*

For those planning to attend the fireworks show at Parkview Field, the north gate will close at 7:45 p.m.

(Events denoted with a star will be livestreamed on WANE.com)