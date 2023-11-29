FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the third straight year, Night of Lights has established a new attendance record, according to Downtown Fort Wayne.

More than 50,000 people attended Night of Lights in 2023, according to Downtown Fort Wayne, which shatters the previous record of approximately 35,000 people set in 2022.

Night of Lights, which is held every year on the day before Thanksgiving, features the iconic lighting of the Santa display, as well as other lightings across downtown Fort Wayne.

WANE 15 served as one of the sponsors of Night of Lights.