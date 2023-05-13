FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The AWS Foundation hosts the 12th Annual disABILITIES Expo, a “one-stop” resource fair.

This year’s expo is at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Conference Center, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For free parking, tell the attendant you are there for the expo.

The event is designed to be a celebration of the Northeast Indiana disability community. Attendees can visit over 120 vendors with products and services for individuals with disabilities and for those who care for them.

Within each hour will be host entertainment, such as Turnstone adaptive sports live demonstrations and performances from various groups. There will be a game center as well as a collaborative art project.

Click here for more information about the event.