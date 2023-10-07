FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday dozens of people from around the region came together to offer support and raise funds for a disease that 6 million Americans are living with. That number is expected to grow to 13 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony.

During the ceremony, walkers carried flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

Two Fort Wayne landmarks went purple in support of the Walk.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge will light up in purple on Friday, October 6. The Lincoln Bank Tower lights will be displayed in purple on both Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

The services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association in Fort Wayne are often possible from the funds raised at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.