FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne.

Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus display at the intersection of Main and Calhoun streets.

However, many other Christmas displays make themselves known throughout downtown Fort Wayne, and the festivities will end with a fireworks show at Parkview Field.

History Center Turret Lighting – 5:45 p.m.

Aunt Millie’s Northern Lights – 6:05 p.m.

FW Parks & Recreation Community Center Santa’s Workshop – 6:05 p.m.

Santa and His Reindeer at PNC Bank – 6:20 p.m.

Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination – 6:40 p.m.

Indiana Michigan Power Christmas Wreath – 7:00 p.m.

Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks – 8:00 p.m.