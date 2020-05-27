2020 Endeavor Games to go virtual, will feature several events and new clinics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual Turnstone event will continue this year by moving online.

Registration for the 2020 Virtual Endeavor Games has opened. The series provides competitive opportunities for athletes with physical disabilities.

The event will take place from June 4 through June 7, 2020. To register, click HERE.

This year’s virtual event features a virtual team challenge, e-sports gaming and nine individual sport challenges. Among them, a 5K, archery, air rifle shooting, cycling, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and track and field.

There will also be a welcome party and 12 live virtual sport clinics, including four new sport disciplines that have never been offered before at the Endeavor Games. Those clinics include Nordic skiing, paratriathlon, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.