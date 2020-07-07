2020 Bluffton Free Street Fair canceled due to safety concerns

The ‘Mouse Game’ is the longest running game at the Bluffton Street Fair. WANE 15 goes behind the scenes to see how the game works.

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The 2020 Bluffton Free Street Fair has been canceled according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

The board of directors for the event say the safety of the community and fair goers is their main priority and felt it was best to cancel the fair. They said there were several factors that went into the decision including whether the fair would contribute to the spread of COVID-19 and whether it would be financially successful or not.

The post urges the community to come together to support the decision that they said had to be made.

According to the post, some fair goers have “already expressed extreme disappointment” over the event being canceled. The board of directors said they “strongly believe it is the right thing to do during this constantly changing time.”

Organizers encouraged community members to look forward to next year’s fair, which is scheduled from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2021.

