FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some may remember the flipped cars, destroyed houses and businesses plus scattered debris that covered much of northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio on November 10, 2002.

20 years ago today, a tornado swept from Blackford County, Indiana to Henry County, Ohio. The damage ranged from F0 to F4 with wind speeds reaching their highest in Van Wert County, Ohio. The severe weather that day left four people dead and 26 injured.

According to the National Weather Service, the timeline of the tornado began around 2 p.m. with a severe thunderstorm watch issued for a handful of Indiana and Ohio counties. Less than an hour later, a tornado touchdown was reported in Blackford County, which damaged one grocery store, took down trees and injured six people.

In the following minutes, severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued to last until 3:30 p.m. for additional counties. The tornado warning was sent just 14 minutes before the twister was seen in Adams County where damage included one house.

The tornado continued to travel as more Ohio counties were alerted. The tornado was spotted on the Indiana/Ohio state line around 3:13 p.m. according to the National Weather Service’s radar.

By 3:28 p.m. the tornado had caused level F4 damage on the west side of Van Wert County. Fifteen injuries and two fatalities were reported as well the destruction of one movie theater. The twister continued to move five miles northeast of Van Wert County and ruined many structures in its path.

By 3:42 p.m., the National Weather Service was calling this storm an “intense severe tornado.”

Tornado touches ground in Van Wert County.

Car smashed within brick debris.

Reporter records next to movie theater ruins in Van Wert County.

Truck tipped over and destroyed by twister.

Aerial view of tornado damage in Van Wert County.

Damage piled up after tornado.

Additional damage to buidlings in Van Wert County.

Five more injuries were recorded in Paulding County, where the tornado leveled a church. The tornado then crossed into Putnam County and damaged two homes. Two other lives were lost.

Around 4 p.m., the tornado made its way to Defiance County, where it took down a camper and trees. A barn and a silo were also damaged.

The tornado ended its stretch in Henry County with wind damage, tree debris and power lines down in Henry and another nearby county.

By 5 p.m., all severe weather alerts were cancelled.

To read more about the storm and other severe weather reports, visit the National Weather Service’s website.