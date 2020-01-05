’20 IN 20′: A travel guide for visitors, residents across Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Visit Indiana is unveiling the “ultimate” 2020 travel experience across the Hoosier state and Fort Wayne is making the list.

They are calling it “The 20 IN 20.” All year long, the group will reveal 20 lists of 20 must-see, must-do Indiana experiences, one at a time.

“These lists will take you all over the state to see and enjoy new spots or old favorites,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.

The first list celebrates small towns and communities. Angola, Auburn and Cordyon are all included in the list.

Corydon, for example, was Indiana’s first state capital. According to a news release, by visiting you can follow the development of Indiana from territory to a state, shop on the historic square or visit a nearby cave.

You can see the full list here. These 20 cities and towns are all home to 25,000 people or less.

A second list already unveiled takes you to 20 eateries that Visit Indiana considers “must-try.”

Fort Wayne’s Tolon makes the cut on this list. According to the restaurant’s website, Tolon was Fort Wayne’s first farm to fork restaurant. Mainstays include steak, salmon, scallps, and pork chop entrees.

Joseph Decuis in Roanoke and Nick’s Kitchen in Huntington are also included in the list.

Read about all 20 dining destinations here.