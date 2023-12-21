ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Adams County are investigating a crash Wednesday that threw two people out of a buggy, sending them to the hospital.

Officers with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with serious injuries on State Route 124 near County Road 500 E in Bluecreek Township, according to a release.

A 29-year-old Decatur woman told police she was driving on SR 124 and saw “faint lights” ahead of her but thought they were further away from her. She said she looked away from the road and when she looked back up, the horse and buggy were right in front of her– too close to avoid hitting it, according to the release. She told officers she couldn’t swerve out of the way because there was oncoming traffic.

A 54-year-old man operating the buggy and a 32-year-old passenger were both thrown from the buggy when the car crashed into it. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment, and their conditions were not listed in the release.

The buggy was a total loss in the crash. (Courtesy Adams County Sheriff’s Department) A car crashed into the buggy. (Courtesy Adams County Sheriff’s Department)

Police noted the buggy was a total loss as a result of the crash.

A time frame for the crash was not given; however, by the time photos were taken at the scene it appeared dark outside.

The driver of the car was treated by medics at the scene, the release said, and the crash is still under investigation.