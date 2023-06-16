ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Six high school students received scholarships to attend Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne & Warsaw, and two local students will not have to stress over loans or costs.

Ivy Tech awarded the students the Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Award, which provides two first-time students seeking their first associate degree with a full-ride scholarship.

Abigail Cravens of Leo High School and Mackensi Evans of Carroll High School received the full-ride scholarships, and the other four students received one-year scholarships to Ivy Tech.

“I’m excited to attend Ivy Tech because I’ll be close to my family, and it just feels good knowing I won’t have to take out any loans for school,” Cravens said.

The four students who received the one-year scholarships were Anastasiya Fomina of Jay County Jr./Sr. High School, Alix Gonzalez of Northup High School, Seraphim Kyaing of Indiana Academy, and Natalie Lower of Eastside Jr./Sr. High School.

Pictured in the photo from left to right: Abigail Cravens, Seraphim Kyaing, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne & Warsaw Chancellor Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson, Alix Gonzalez, Anastasiya Fomina, and Mackensi Evans (Photo provided by Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne & Warsaw)

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne & Warsaw starting awarding the scholarship in 2022 after receiving its largest-ever single scholarship donation that totaled over $2 million.

To qualify for the scholarship, high school students must have a GPA of at least 3.0, be a high school graduate the same year of receiving the award and have been accepted into Ivy Tech.