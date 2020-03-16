2 shot, badly injured inside home

Fort Wayne police and crime scene technicians investigate a shooting at 3101 Alexander St. on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Two men were shot there.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were hospitalized late Sunday night after a shooting at a Fort Wayne home.

Police responded to 3101 Alexander Street, near Eckart Street around 10:05 p.m.

Witnesses in the area called 911 and reported hearing gunshots and seeing people come out of the home with guns.

When officers and paramedics got to the home, they found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics provided emergency care at the scene before transporting him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, another man was dropped off by a private car at a hospital. He was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Hospital staff provided medical care in the emergency room and determined the second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening .

Investigators talked to possible witnesses in the neighborhood and canvassed the area for additional evidence.

At this time, police do not have any suspect to share with the public, and no arrests have been made.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking anyone with information about the situation to contact them at 260-427-1201 or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.