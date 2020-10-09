2 people pulled from lake in Steuben County water rescue, conditions unclear

STEUBEN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – A man and a woman were pulled from a lake in southern Steuben County late Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Steuben Township Fire Department, Pleasant Lake Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Gooseneck Lake around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a man who was “in the water.”

At the scene, rescue units found two individuals in the water and a man on a pontoon trying to help them. Two responding crew members entered the water and were able to recover the victims.

The post said the male was unconscious and reported as being in the water for more than several minutes. CPR and life-saving measures were administered to him before he was taken to an area hospital and then flown to another hospital.

The female recovered, who the post indicates is the wife of the recovered man, was recovered and she was taken to an area hospital as well.

The conditions of the man and woman are unclear at this time. WANE 15 has reached out to the Department of Natural Resources for information. This story will be updated as we learn more information.

The following is taken in part from the Steuben Township Fire Department’s Facebook post:

“Thank you very much for the assistance of the family and neighbors for, in a manner very orderly, helping in identifying the patients and securing belongings.”

“All fire and rescue personnel returned to station.Our prayers to this family as they both work on a recovery from this incident.”