LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A car was engulfed in flames after it ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree near I-65 Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Lowell Post troopers responded to the crash scene around 7:00 a.m.. After a preliminary investigation, the car was a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling north on I-65. For unknown reason, the Cruze then ran off the roadway near the 240-mile marker. Then, the Cruze struck a large tree and caught fire per the ISP release.

Some witnesses on scene were able to get the driver out of the car, but they were unable to extract the passenger before the car was engulfed. Both individuals were pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Three dogs were also in the Cruze when it caught on fire and died as a result of the crash.

Identification of the driver and passenger will be released at later time.