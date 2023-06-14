FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two local Girl Scouts received recognition for reaching a milestone of selling over 4,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this past winter.

Fort Wayne native Courtney sold 4,151 boxes, and Hamilton native Brookelynn sold 4,002 boxes.

The two girls were able to surpass the milestone during the Girl Scout Cookie Program from January to March 2023.

According to Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, the program helps girls learn five “essential” life skills:

Goal Setting

Decision Making

Money Management

People Skills

Business Ethics

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana aims to provide leadership experiences for more than 3,500 girls ages 5-17.