FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two merchants at Electric Works’ Union Street Market are moving out.

B&B Meat and Seafood Market, along with Bragg A Lot Sweets and Drinks, are shutting down their booths.

Blake Elick, executive chef at B&B Market, cited hidden costs and lack of foot traffic as reasons for B&B Market closing, with fewer customers coming in the summertime than during the holidays, for instance.

“It’s been a struggle,” Elick told WANE 15. “During the week is rough. Saturdays are good, but that doesn’t make up for the other six [days].”

Bragg A Lot Sweets and Drinks has moved out of Union Street Market.

Bragg A Lot announced on Facebook they were leaving Union Street Market at the end of their lease July 30.

Ted Spitzer, director of planning and development for Union Street Market, said there is “diversity of experience” among the vendors, eight months into the project at Electric Works.

“Union Street Market provides a platform to provide opportunity for small local businesses to do their thing,” Spitzer said. “We have some businesses on track to probably gross over $1 million this year, and then we have other businesses which haven’t done as well, and as is common with other public markets, there’s turnover.”

The West Hall is completely full with 12 merchants, while there is currently room for 10 merchants in the East Hall.

Elick said there’s no official closing day yet for the meat market. They are still selling some hot food including smash burgers, and items in the case like drinks, sauces and a few other various items.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Elick said. “I think it could have been something good, but if you don’t have the money to hold out until this place gets going, then it’s going to be tough for anybody to survive.”

Changing peoples’ food habits is not easy, Spitzer said, when they’re used to shopping for products at a grocery store like Kroger, or going to eat at their favorite familiar spots around town. It takes more than a few months to build a customer base, Spitzer said, and there’s a lot of competition in retail.

“You would think with them wanting independent minority owners, the rent wouldn’t be so high to begin with,” Elick said.

Spitzer said that, from day one, “Everyone agreed to pay the utilities in their spaces… we have made those very small amounts because the market pays for all the heating and air conditioning, bathrooms, water in all the public spaces.”

Terms and leases vary by business, Spitzer explained, with some leases up to 10 years long. The terms vary due to the different merchants inside, from produce vendors to booths selling alcohol.

Spitzer said the average amount per month for a merchant’s utilities is $178, but some are paying as low as $25 each month. Spitzer said those paying a larger amount were told they could pay it over a period of several months if needed.

“I don’t think it’s the market itself that’s the issue,” Spitzer said. “It’s more of the right mix of merchants putting in the work to make it happen. Some are doing a great job, and for others, it hasn’t worked out for them.”

The owner of B&B Market has a space in Warsaw and will be focusing on its farm-to-table restaurant there moving forward, Elick said.

Spitzer said multiple new merchants at Union Street Market will be announced in the coming weeks.