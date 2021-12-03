2 men found dead at house; Fort Wayne Police investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were found dead at a home located minutes from Glenbrook Square Mall early Friday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue regarding a person down in a garage. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims. They were both declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and Crime Scene Technicians are processing the scene in an effort to obtain additional details.

The identities of the two men will be revealed at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, along with the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the “P3 Tips” app.