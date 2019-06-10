2 men air lifted after crash near Pokagon State Park

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that sent two men to a hospital via helicopter.

Around 8:53 Saturday night, emergency personnel responded to a crash involving one vehicle at IN-727 and LN 100 Lake James at the entrance to Pokagon State Park.

Police said they found two men inside the car pinned.

During the investigation, police determined Nicholas Sanner, 31, was driving and Ronald Sanner, 55, was in the passenger seat. Both men are from Lima, Ohio.

According to police, the car was heading west on IN-727 when it drove off the roadway and hit a tree.

Once emergency crews extricated the men, they were air lifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide an updated condition for either man, but they said both were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.