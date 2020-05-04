2 killed in crash while running from police

Fort Wayne police investigate after a suspect crashed while running from police. The driver and his female passenger both died.

FORT WAYNe, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a car crash while running from Fort Wayne police late Sunday night.

According to FWPD officials, the pursuit started around 11:25 p.m. when the car went through a red light at Hobson Road and Coliseum Boulevard.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. The suspect then made his way southwest through a residential area before turning east onto Vance Avenue.

About a minute after the chase started, the driver lost control while running another red light at Vance and Coliseum. He crashed into a parked truck and a utility pole before coming to a stop in someone’s front yard on Vance Avenue.

The officer who was pursuing the vehicle had been stopping at each red light and safely clearing the intersections before continuing on, so he did not see the crash happen. As he approached the crash scene, he saw the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Medics responded to the scene and took the man driving to a hospital in critical condition. He died there shortly after arriving.

There was also a woman in the passenger seat of the suspect vehicle. She died at the scene.

An FWPD spokesperson said he’s thankful nobody else was involved or hurt in the crash.

He also said the suspect vehicle was driving very fast, especially for a residential area, but investigators will have to determine a closer estimate to exactly how fast it was going when it hit the parked truck and pole.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased at a later time.

Part of Vance Avenue was shut down and without power for several hours as utility crews worked to replace the pole and wires that were damaged in the crash.