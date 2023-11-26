LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana couple, along with their two dogs, died Sunday morning when a plane crashed near the Mason County Airport.

The single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed around 10 a.m. and caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

A post on the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, the plane crashed outside the airport fence, located on Meyers Road off of Rasmussen Road. The fire department said that the plane was in a “field and not easily accessible” and it “needed off-road vehicles” to get to it.

The people on the plane, a 43-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, had been visiting family in the Ludington area, Michigan State Police said in a post to X (formerly Twitter). Their names have not been released.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole first told 102.7 WMOM in a Facebook live interview that the two people were killed. Pere Marquette Township Fire Chief Lawrence Gaylord also confirmed that to News 8.

The plane was bound for the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation, the FAA said.