CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a speeding driver in a stolen car went the wrong way down a Chicago street and caused a fiery, multi-car wreck in which two people were killed and at least eight others hospitalized.

Both people inside the speeding Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday night in the South Side Chicago neighborhood of Chatham.

Police said six adults, a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were hospitalized as a result of injuries from the wreck. All were listed in either fair or good condition.

Police Superintendent David Brown said the Charger had been reported stolen earlier in the day and authorities found a gun in the car.