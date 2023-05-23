LIMA, Ohio (WDTN/WANE) – Two inmates are on the run after escaping from an Ohio correctional institution, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to the OSHP, two inmates from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio, have escaped.

James Lee, 47, and Bradley Gillespie, 50, are both on the run at this time and have been described as “dangerous.”

Lee is described as a man with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 300 pounds, and Gillespie is a bald man with blue eyes who weighs 200 pounds, according to the Allen County (OH) Sheriff’s Office.

In 2016, Gillespie was found guilty of murdering two people in Paulding County.

Lee had been convicted in 2021 of burglary and other charges that spanned two other Ohio counties.

Officials have warned anyone who sees these men not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.