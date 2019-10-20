Multiple people injured in fiery crash on Coliseum Blvd.

Police are investigating a fiery crash on Coliseum Blvd. and Executive Blvd. Saturday night.

The two-car accident happened at about 9:05 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and determined the crash involved a passenger car and SUV. The four adult occupants inside the SUV were all transported to a local hospital. A physician determined a male seated in the backseat of the SUV was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the SUV was driving northbound exiting a private drive at the intersection. While turning left to travel westbound on Coliseum Blvd, the SUV was struck by the passenger car that was traveling eastbound on Coliseum Blvd.

Investigators reported alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash on behalf of the passenger car driver. They’re currently interviewing the occupants of both vehicles and witnesses at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.