2 injured in DeKalb County Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two women suffered injuries following a crash in southwest DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 3 and County Road 68, just south of Country Heritage Winery.

Sheriff’s said a truck driven by Courtney Nelson, 35, was driving westbound on C.R. 68 and failed to yield to a mini-van driven by Ashley Dodson, 20, going southbound on S.R. 3. The vehicle collided and left the roadway, ending up in the southwest corner of the intersection.

Nelson suffered chest and abdominal pain and Dodson a cut to the head, though it’s not clear how severe the injuries were.

The Avilla Police Dept., LaOtto Fire Dept. and DeKalb EMS assisted DeKalb County Sheriffs with the crash.