FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 2 people were injured in a crash that happened Saturday Oct. 21 at 8:58 p.m. Police say a car was in the left lane on I-69 at the 323 mile marker in DeKalb County when a vehicle in front of it swerved to attempt to avoid a pedestrian. The car behind the driver attempting to avoid the pedestrian then swerved and lost control; police say that car ended up in the median on the east side of the road.

Police say at that time, the driver attempting to avoid the pedestrian lost control of their car while swerving and entered the median. Police say that car then hit a cable barrier before hitting the front end of the other car involved; police say it happened when that driver was attempting to get back on the road.

Police say 2 passengers from the car attempting to avoid the pedestrian were taken to the hospital via ambulance for their injuries. Both cars involved sustained heavy front-end damage. Police did not advise on the condition of those injured, but an active investigation is underway. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office was assisted in its response to the crash by ISP, the Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, and Parkview EMS.