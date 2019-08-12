Car loses control, rolls at State Blvd. curve; 2 hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were seriously hurt after they crashed on East State Boulevard late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near Oakridge Road.

Police said a driver was heading west on State when he entered the curve just past North Clinton Street and lost control.

The car hit a curb and rolled into a yard at State and Oakridge, landing on its side.

Medics took the male driver and a female passenger to a hospital, both in serious condition.

State remained open while police investigated, but Oakridge was closed.

Police said speed is believed to be a possible factor in the crash.

The crash happened on the curve that crews are currently working to straighten along State Boulevard, but police said the construction did not appear to be a factor in the crash.