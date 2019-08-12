2 hurt, 1 arrested after police pursuit leads to crash

Police investigate pursuit that resulted in a crash that left two men hurt and one of them in jail on Sunday, August 12, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men are hurt, and one of them is in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase late Sunday night.

Detectives with the FWPD Gang and Violent Crimes Unit received tips about a suspect vehicle possibly involved in multiple shots fired incidents at the Villages of Hanna apartment complex.

Just before 11 p.m., officers saw a vehicle that matched the suspect description in that area and waited until it made a traffic violation. When it did, officers tried to pull it over.

That’s when the vehicle took off, according to officers at the scene.

Police said the suspect eventually led them to Hessen Cassel Road, putting multiple people in danger in the process.

Officers deployed spike strips between Senate and McKinnie avenues in an effort to stop the chase before any innocent bystanders got hurt.

Police said the driver tried to miss the spike strips by swerving, but was unsuccessful and blew out two of his tires before losing control and crashing into a Shell gas station sign.

Police quickly secured the vehicle and took both men inside of it into custody. Officers then called for medics to respond to the scene.

Medics took the driver and passenger to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later determined their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to FWPD Sgt. Chris Felton, police arrested the driver, Travious Shepard, 22. He faces felony charges for resisting law enforcement and possessing a handgun without a license.

The passenger was not arrested or charged with any crimes.

Although police found a handgun in the suspect vehicle, they have not confirmed whether the people inside it were involved in the initial shots fired investigation that led to the pursuit.

The intersection of Hessen Cassel and McKinnie was closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash scene.