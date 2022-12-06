ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirmed that two homicides are under investigation within the city.

According to the Anderson Police Department, one of the homicides is under investigation in the 2900 block of W. 11th Street while the other is under investigation in the 2200 block of W. 27th Street.

While both homicides are on the city’s west side, police said the homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.”

Police added that both scenes are secure and that “everyone involved is accounted for.”

According to a police report, officers responded to the homicide on W. 27th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police stated after arriving on scene officers discovered a deceased 66-year-old man.

A 34-year-old man has reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the W. 27th Street homicide. An autopsy will determine the 66-year-old victim’s cause of death.

According to a police report, officers were called to the home on W. 11th Street around 10 a.m. on reports of a domestic incident. Prior to police arriving, a male suspect reportedly admitted to killing his spouse. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a deceased 51-year-old woman.

Police took a 61-year-old man into custody. The cause of death of the woman will be determined by an autopsy.

Neither victims’ identities have been released at this time as authorities work to notify family.

No other details were released as the investigations remain active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.