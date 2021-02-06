2 Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo tigers test positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Staff Veterinarian received confirmation

that two Sumatran tigers tested positive for COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

According to the zoo’s press release, on Feb 1, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo animal care staff reported one of the Sumatran tigers showing mild symptoms consistent with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Bugara, the male Sumatran tiger, has been experiencing a dry cough, and Indah, the female Sumatran tiger, has not shown symptoms at this time,” said Dr. Kami Fox, Staff Veterinaria. “Both tigers are being watched for any additional clinical signs and remain together in their enclosure.”

Both tigers were tested through fecal samples.

The source of infection is not yet known and the zoo staff is working with the Allen County Department of Health and the State Board of Animal Health to identify potential sources.

Extra restrictions have been implemented at the zoo including restricted access to the tiger holding area and extra PPE when handling the animals.

“The safety of the Zoo animals and our team members are our first priority right now,” says Zoo

Director Rick Schuiteman, “We will continue to tirelessly protect our team and the animals that

call this Zoo home.”

No other Zoo animals have been tested at this time, according to the release.