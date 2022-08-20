(WEVV) – Multiple emergency crews were called to the scene of a house explosion in Allendale, Illinois on Friday.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s office confirms the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Two people were inside the home at the time, and were flown to a trauma center.

The sheriff said a group of neighbors pulled one victim from the house, before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for quite some time.

The news comes just a week after an explosion in Evansville, Indiana, an hour away from Allendale.