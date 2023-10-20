FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man told police his friend had reportedly wanted to kill the man’s father because the friend felt sorry for him.

However, the friend reportedly told police the man is who actually wanted his father killed and that he only helped out.

Both men — 18-year-old Ashton Shively and 20-year-old David Richards — now face charges of attempted murder, arson and burglary after reportedly trying to burn down a house with Richards’ father inside.

On Thursday at roughly 6:05 a.m., police responded to assist firefighters with reports of a house on fire in the 3200 block of Raymond Avenue, according to Fort Wayne Police Department activity logs.

One witness told police someone was inside the house, and another witness said a man wearing a hoodie was seen leaving the house in a car.

David Richards (left) and Ashton Shively (right) (Photos provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Responding officers found the homeowner trying to put out the fire, and the man told police Richards and Shively were responsible for the fire, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The man also told police Richards and Shively reportedly took his car without permission, and police later found Richards in a car matching the man’s description.

Following a brief foot pursuit, police detained Richards and later detained Shively separately.

During an interview with police, Richards said Shively had reportedly wanted to kill Richards’ father and had bought a lighter in order to start a fire that would kill him.

According to court documents, Richards also reportedly told police he did not try to call 911 after leaving the house while knowing it was burning and knowing his father was inside sleeping.

However, Richards’s account of who wanted his father killed contradicts Shively’s account, according to court documents.

A house on Raymond Street is condemned after it went up in flames, and now two suspects face charges of attempted murder and arson.

Shively reportedly told police that Richards had made the plan to kill his father and that Shively helped because Richards would not leave him alone about it, according to court documents.

Shively also told police that while he tried to set the house’s front door on fire, Richards reportedly forced his way into the house and tried to wield a pickaxe and then a shovel with plans to kill his father.

Eventually, Shively said Richards started taking things from the house, including a PlayStation 5, his father’s wallet and the key to his father’s car.

As they left the home, Shively said he noticed Richards’ father trying to put out the fire while Richards yelled at him to stay out of his relationships, according to court documents.

Richards’ father also told police his son yelled at him to stay out of his relationships, according to court documents, and the father also said comments were related to issues the two had been dealing with.

According to the father, Richards had made threats to kill him in the past, and the father also reportedly found Facebook DMs that showed Richards talking to others about plotting against his father.

Richards and Shively both face charges of arson and burglary, which are both Level 4 felonies, along with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and auto theft, a Level 6 felony.

Both suspects have a court hearing set for Oct. 25.