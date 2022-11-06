FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left two dogs dead on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Crews were called to the house at 8214 Westridge Rd around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to a release, smoke from the fire was noticeable in the sky from miles away. When crews arrived, flames were seen coming out from the back of the house.

All people inside the house escaped safely. Four dogs were also able to evacuate, but two died inside, unable to be brought back.

The fire was under control after 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.