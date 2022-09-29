FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semitruck that killed two people Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash that happened at the intersection of state Route 49 and Fox Road south of Fort Recovery, Ohio.

Police conducted an investigation and found that a 25-year-old only identified by police as Anil was driving a semitruck and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection before being struck by another vehicle, according to police.

Police say there was one passenger along with the driver in the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anil was not injured in the crash.

After investigating the scene and consulting the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, police arrested Anil on two counts of vehicular homicide, and Anil’s bond was later set at $250,000.