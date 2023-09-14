FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people are confirmed dead following a crash on U.S. 24 near I-469 in eastern Allen County according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Bruick Road in the eastbound lanes according to the Indiana Department of Transportation website. A semi trailer was involved. In addition to two fatalities, at least one other person has been injured.

INDOT said all lanes are blocked for the next three hours on westbound US 24, and one eastbound lane is open.

