2 dead after early morning collision near Columbus

ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – A 32-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were killed after colliding with a semi tractor-trailer early Sunday morning.

According to Kosciusko County police, Marlin Fuentes Sr. was driving southbound on CR 875 W approaching US 30 with his son, Marlin Fuentes Jr., as his passenger.

Fuentes Sr. failed to yield at an intersection when a semi driving westbound on U.S. 30 struck the driver’s side of his 2011 Mazda.

The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was uninjured in the incident.