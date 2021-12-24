2 dead after car catches on fire in Grant County 2-vehicle crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Grant County Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. An investigation showed a sedan was traveling southbound on S.R. 37 and drove left of the center into the path of the second vehicle, a Yukon, that was northbound on S.R. 37.

The driver of the Yukon said that she tried to swerve away but was unsuccessful. After the vehicles crashed, the Yukon came to a rest facing south along the roadway and the sedan came to a rest down an embankment with the driver’s side door pinned against a tree.

When police got to the scene, they found that the sedan was on fire. Because of all the flames, officers were unable to remove the driver, who was the only visible occupant in the car.

Once the fire department arrived, the fire was extinguished and it was discovered that another victim was in the backseat area of the sedan, bringing the total to two victims from the vehicle on fire.

The front seat passenger of the Yukon had to be extricated by the fire department and was flown from the scene to an Indianapolis area Hospital. The other four occupants of the second vehicle were transported by ambulance to another hospital. They all have minor injuries.

“Remind everybody to stay aware and vigilant when they are out going from place to place this Holiday Season and don’t get distracted by life while driving,” said Captain Ed Beaty, of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. “Stay focused on what’s going on around them and get safely to the destination, then they can worry about everything else then.”

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time until all family members are notified.