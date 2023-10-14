INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting injured three people early Saturday morning on Indy’s east side.

Police have said two people are in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the officer was working security at Bubbaz Bar and Grill when a disturbance broke out outside of the business just before 2 a.m.

The off-duty officer attempted to de-escalate the situation. As the officer was deescalating the situation, an alleged suspect fired shots from inside the business hitting a man and woman.

The officer returned fire and struck the man. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The woman drove herself northwest of the shooting scene where she was later found by officers.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.