2 Cameron Memorial employees confirmed to have coronavirus

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Two employees at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus according to a release on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Cameron said one of the employees is from Steuben County and the other is from DeKalb County. Both are observing in-home isolation to try and mitigate transmission to other employees and patients.

Due to privacy concerns, the hospital is unable to provide further information on the employees.

Both the Steuben and DeKalb Health Departments are working to find anyone the employees may have had close contact with to monitor them and take any precautions in accordance with the CDC.

In the release, the hospital said they are continually screening staff at the hospital for any symptoms of the coronavirus. Per CDC guidelines and hospital protocols, any staff member found to be at risk of COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent spreading it to others.

Cameron said they will continue strict visitation guidelines to protect both patients and staff from the COVID-19 outbreak.