FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors formally charged two 17-year-old boys as adults with attempted murder and robbery Thursday.

And while details about what exactly the boys are accused of doing have not yet been released, the charges stem from an incident that happened on Nov. 2, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Antron L. Pearson Jr.

Fort Wayne police investigated a double-shooting in the 1300 block of Swinney Avenue on that day that left a man in life-threatening condition and a boy in stable condition. The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of two then-unnamed 17-year-olds on attempted murder charges.

Warrants were issued for Jeremiah C. Johnson and Antron L. Pearson, Jr. on Thursday morning, according to court records.

Both are charged as adults with Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder, Level 2 felony counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 3 felony counts of armed robbery and an enhancement count of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Thus far, only Pearson has been booked into Allen County Jail.