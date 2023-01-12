AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — One lucky person who recently purchased a Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket in DeKalb County may just be sitting on a million bucks.

Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St. in Auburn for Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning Hoosier Lottery Plus numbers for Wednesday are 8-13-24-27-34-44.

Anyone who ever has a winning ticket should keep the ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions, according to Hoosier Lottery.