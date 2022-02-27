FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 19th season of ice skating at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne will wrap up on Sunday night.

Before the night is up, Headwaters Park’s Executive Director Geoff Paddock says they’ll surpass 29,000 skaters for the season. He said that ranks about third our of their 19 seasons for attendance.

“We thank the patrons that come out and enjoy this rink. I think it is a real mainstay for the city of Fort Wayne,” Paddock said.

Skating goes until 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

Then, the next several weeks will be used to tear down and store all of the ice rink equipment so they can set up for spring and fall festivals.

Season number 20 is tentatively scheduled to open at noon on November 19, 2021.