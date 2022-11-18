FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that Christmas is near, the 18th annual “Christmas on Broadway” event returned to Fort Wayne Friday.

A 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce tree will be lit up with over 40,000 lights as part of the festivities.

The tree is located right outside of the Shine & Hardin building along Broadway.

The event kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a parade at Broadway and Creighton Avenue. The Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band led lead the way. This year, Humane Fort Wayne participated with some of their adoptable dogs walking the parade in their holiday outfits. Mr. and Mrs. Claus also came to hand out Santa hats and stockings to children.

“Christmas On Broadway,” which began 18 years ago with 150 people in attendance who gathered to view the lighting, has now grown to nearly 5,000 attendees and has become a family holiday tradition held each year on the Friday before Thanksgiving.