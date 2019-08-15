18-year-old found with 4 lbs. of meth in car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested an 18-year-old man after they found four pounds of methamphetamine in his car.

According to a press release from FWPD, Detectives in the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit tried to stop a vehicle for speeding at Washington Boulevard and Hanna Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle did not stop initially, which led detectives to believe a vehicle pursuit had started. The driver did eventually pull over though and detectives approached the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as Justin Lewis, 18, and searched the vehicle. During their search, detectives found four pounds of methamphetamine in a back pack with digital scales and additional narcotics trafficking paraphernalia.

Officers took Lewis into custody and booked him into the Allen County Jail.

He now faces a felony charge for dealing methamphetamine because of the large quantity that he had on him.