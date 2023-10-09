ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after his truck went airborne and flipped, traveling a total of 400 feet in a crash off US 27.

According to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was driving a Dodge pickup truck on US 27 near CR 1000 N when the truck left the road for an unknown reason. Police determined the truck continued about 150 feet through a steep embankment and into a cornfield, then another 200 feet, becoming airborne and flipping.

The truck went forward another 50 feet and finally stopped on its side on top of the right-of-way fence, police noted in the release.

A truck crashed in a cornfield off US 27. (Courtesy Adams County Sheriff’s Office) A truck crashed in a cornfield off US 27. (Courtesy Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

A passerby found the driver lying in the grass near the shoulder of the highway, the release said. The driver was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. His condition was not included in the release.

Officers are still investigating the crash.