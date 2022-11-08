SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display.

Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 in Vienna, Indiana.

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy learned the car’s owner was in the home. As the deputy was speaking to the owner, police said he detected the smell of marijuana coming from the residence.

Police got a search warrant and found around 50 people inside the home.

Photo courtesy of Scott Co. Sheriff's Office

They also found more than two ounces of a “controlled substance” and two handguns.

Law enforcement arrested 13 adults and 17 juveniles at the scene. The juveniles were released to a parent after processing.

The adult offenders were arrested for:

disorderly conduct

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

visiting a common nuisance

illegal possession

failure to identify

Police said the adults varied in where they were from. Some were from Louisville, Kentucky, and others were from Georgetown, New Albany, and Scottsburg in Indiana.

“I want to again thank another Citizen Deputy who saw something suspicious and made a call to us…we are in this battle together and together, we will win! I also want to thank our law enforcement partners within Scott County and those surrounding county agencies who answered the call for assistance…together, we are making our communities safer,” said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

According to the sheriff’s office, the home was directly across the street from Vienna-Finley Elementary School.

The Scottsburg City Police Department, Austin City Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Clark County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the investigation.