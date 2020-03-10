1,600+ customers without power in Northeast Allen County overnight

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 1,600 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Northeast Allen County were left without power for much of the overnight hours Tuesday morning.

According to the I&M website, the outage began just before 2 a.m.

The outage area follows several miles of State Road 1 through the Leo-Cedarville area and extends to the north and northwest.

It’s not clear what caused the outage.

I&M’s website listed the estimated restoration time as 6:30 a.m.

You can see an updated outage map and the status of I&M’s restoration efforts HERE.