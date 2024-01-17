LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old died early Sunday morning after being hit by a truck that was trying to pass by a wreck, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 1 a.m., a car slid off State Road 5 near CR 750 S and got stuck in a ditch, according to a release from the sheriff’s department. The driver of a pickup truck tried to pull the car out of the ditch using a tow strap across the road, the release said.

That’s when another pickup truck on SR 5 attempted to pass by driving between the car and truck, but instead ran into the tow strap and hit a 16-year-old who had been standing at the scene. The driver later told police they couldn’t see the tow strap due to inclement weather.

The release said the teenager was pronounced dead when officers arrived, and he was identified as Benjamin Lehman of Nappanee.

The crash is still under investigation.