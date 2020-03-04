16-year old honored for saving woman’s life

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday night at the Decatur City Council meeting, a teenager was awarded for saving a life.

Last summer, several vehicles crashed near Decatur – putting a woman in grave danger. However, it was a teenager that came to her rescue.

The Wawasee High School student was traveling with family for a vacation, when the unthinkable happened.

The crash happened after a driver with a learners permit stopped in the left lane of US-27 causing the crash. Richey, a student, athlete, pilot, and an aspiring airman for the United States Air force came to the woman’s rescue without any hesitation.

“A lot of what we do is repetition and getting out of our comfort zone,” said Richey. “When we were at the crash I just kind of took what I learned and applied it. “

While the car was in flames. Richey pulled the woman out of her car and and later rescued another passenger from a different vehicle.

Tuesday night, Decatur Fire Department awarded the young hero with the citizen’s service award, which is the highest honor that a civilian can receive from the Decatur Fire Department.

Decatur Prosecutor Jeremy Brown also presented Richie with another award.