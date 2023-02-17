MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s no secret that getting your catalytic converter stolen is a hassle.

Catalytic converters help regulate harmful substances from your exhaust and are also made of valuable metals, namely platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

But one Monroe business owner had 16 stolen in one morning.

“It’s just unfortunate, we’re not a huge operation,” said Matt Zimmerman. “It really puts the hurts to a guy like me.”

Zimmerman is the Vice President of Marshal’s Motors which deals mostly with used trucks. The theft is a cause for him to increase security.

“It’s forced us to up our security, add a gate, add alarms, add security cameras,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman told WANE 15 the theft occurred between 5:58 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He didn’t have a care in the world. I got him on camera but not enough to identify,” Zimmerman said. “He was here on the corner of Highway 27 and 100 north here, the busiest spot on my lot at 7:30 in the morning.”

These are the images and video that security cameras got, Zimmerman believes the vehicle to be a silver Rav-4.

There is currently a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief.

Half of the money was put up by Marshal’s Motors and the other half by Bug-Free Pest Control in Decatur.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s department.