ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) An auto parts manufacturer with a plant in DeKalb County has announced plans to close the facility, which will leave 155 people without a job.

Tram, part of the Tokai Rika Group based in Plymouth, Michigan filed a WARN notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announcing the closure of Trin Inc., located at 803 H.L. Thompson Jr. Drive in Ashley.

The closure is expected to take place March 31, 2024 with layoffs beginning on November 1 of this year. The WARN notice indicated none of the employees are represented by a union and no bumping rights are available. However employees will be given an opportunity to transfer to a related facility in Michigan.